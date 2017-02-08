Fire official says outlet possible cause of Ralls County fire - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Fire official says outlet possible cause of Ralls County fire

Posted:
By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

Fire officials say an electric outlet could have been the cause of a fire that destroyed rural Ralls County home this week.

The fire happened Monday at 14551 Malaruni Road, which is near Saverton and Old Highway 79.The home was fully engulfed in flames.

Hannibal Rural Fire Chief Mike Dobson said Wednesday he was contacted by a private investigator, hired by the family to find what caused the fire. He said the investigator believes a triplex, a device used to turn one outlet into three plugins, was to blame. 

Dobson said the family was insured.

