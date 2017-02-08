After piqued interest, Tri-State program aims to teach women farm management skills

More women are getting involved in farming, in fact, the University of Illinois Extension says one out of every seven farms is managed by a woman. Now there's a local program to teach women what they need to know about managing a farm.

When some people think of farming, they may think it's just planting crops and watching them grow. But there's a whole lot more to it than that.

"Agriculture has a lot of business and a lot of money and capital that involved in running the farm operations theses days,” said Jessica Carolan, Annie's Project Presenter. “Whether it's a grain operation or a livestock operation, there is also a lot of risk and a lot of volatility that's involved."

That's why University of Illinois Extension partnered with John Wood Community College to offer a farm management course that's aimed at women. It's called Annie's Project.

"The goal is to better inform farm women, farm wives, women who have inherited land, women who have married into a farming family or recently widowed, so they can become better stewards of their farming operation,” said Earl Bricker, County Extension Director.

Doni Ellerbrock owns a grain and cattle farm with her husband near Ursa. She's already taken the class and says there's valuable information that can help several women around the Tri-States.

"There are a lot of women that their husband have passed so they are in charge of the farm so this what the class prepares you for,” said Ellerbrock.

"It'll give women more knowledge on how to market grain, how to market livestock, how to raise that grain, how to be in charge of financial ends of things, weather that's going and applying for a loan, making a business plan, making crop insurance decisions, all of those things play into it,” said Carolan.