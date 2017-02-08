Construction, manufacturing industries doing well locally despite national decline

Illinois is ranked last in the nation in manufacturing and construction jobs according to a new report, but in Quincy, a recent spike in those job sectors.

With Knapheide announcing construction of a new facility and adding new jobs, along with construction of elementary schools and the Adams County Jail, experts say times are good for these industries locally but it's hard to tell how long it will last.

"Companies that have boomers retiring out, how do they back fill those slots? Companies that are traditionally in the construction industry don't see as many young people going into the trade,so that's a concern.," said President of GREDF Marcel Wagner.

The Great River Economic Development Foundation says one of its goals this year is to increase workforce development and spark interest in jobs like construction and manufacturing.