Several stops lead Tagarelli to a fit at QU

For the second year in a row the Quincy University men's basketball team reached the 20-win plateau and at the heart of the Hawks' success is senior forward Joe Tagarelli.



"The guys really trust him and that really makes our offense flow well," said head coach Marty Bell. "He makes big plays."



While making big plays, Tagarelli's unselfish nature also contributed to success on the court says Bell.



"He doesn't do it for himself, he does it for his team," said Bell. "I think the team respects that and responds to it."



The senior leads the team in scoring with 20.3 points per-game but Tagarelli's journey to become QU's leading man didn't start with his freshman year. That is because Tagarelli made several stops before arriving at Quincy's Pepsi arena.



"It's a tough thing to do. You kind of have to find yourself," said Tagarelli.



Tagarelli started his college basketball career at NCAA Division-I Milwaukee before transferring to Kirkwood Community College.



"Coming from a Division I college to a junior college is a big transition," said the senior.



Now that Tagarelli has found success and a steady home at QU, he says he has learned a lot from the journey that brought him to Quincy.



"It's made me realize what's important just on and off the court and what I need to focus on after basketball even," he said.



According to Bell, that is just what makes his leading scorer such a key piece to his team on and off the floor.



"I think he's taken full advantage of his past experiences and leveraged that into the best experience he can have here," said Bell.



Tagarelli now returns to his native Wisconsin Thursday night as the Hawks square off against Wisconsin-Parkside.

