Driven to Succeed: Scotland County takes aim at deeper run

MEMPHIS, Mo. (WGEM) -- They have been here and they have done that but the senior-led Scotland County girls basketball team has a few more goals to accomplish before the season runs out.



A sectional berth two years ago was followed by a state quarterfinal appearance last season. The only natural step left is to find a spot at the state tournament.



It won't be easy and the No. 7 Lady Tigers are getting opponents' best shot. Case in point, Knox County nearly knocked them off Tuesday night.



Head coach Cory Shultz says playing in close games can only help.



"I think that was great going into the postseason to know that you can be a little harder on them and they're going to react in a positive way to power through it," Shultz said.



According to senior Chelsea Wood, "Just because we're beating teams by 30 (points) now, in the end that's not how it's going to be. (They are) going to be very close games and we're going to have to win by 5 (or) 10, and if we don't work super hard we're not going to make it to state, and that's the ultimate goal."



The usual suspects were up to their infamous antics Tuesday. Wood and Calesse Bair combined for 31 of Scotland County's 46 points.



The veterans remain driven to succeed.



"Almost every year we've been one step closer and this year that next step is being at state," Bair said. "I definitely think that heartbreak last year really fuels us."



Shultz added: "We lost a heart-breaker last year at Moberly and we're looking to build on that loss, and hopefully (take) that next step. Making an appearance in Mizzou Arena is the goal obviously for everybody."



Scotland County returns to the floor Friday to host Paris and the postseason begins in less than two weeks.