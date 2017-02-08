Proposed Illinois bill could limit pharmacy prescriptions

An Illinois State Representative has filed legislation to combat prescription drug errors, but it's already receiving backlash.

Part of the legislation filed this week would limit pharmacists to filling only 10 prescriptions per hour, something resident James Webber finds troubling.

"I have family members that rely on life saving medications," Webber said. "They don't have time to go on a regular basis."

Webber says his father takes more than 10 medications alone because of recent health problems. Andrew Cox with Brown Drug in Quincy says that limit would negatively impact customers who depend on their medication.

"To restrict somebody that knows what they're doing, that is going to decrease efficiency," Cox said.

The bill is a reaction to a Chicago Tribune investigation that found half of pharmacies in the Chicago region failed to warn about harmful or fatal potential drug interactions. Cox says while the legislation has good intentions, a limit won't fix the problem.

"The safety doesn't come from an hourly basis," Cox explained. "The safety comes from ensuring all the checks are properly done."

Webber has concerns if passed, the bill could cause family owned pharmacies to shut down.

"They will not be able to continuously call in people because you're timed out and have to leave," Webber added. "You met your quota."

Cox feels the Tribune investigation is troubling, but believes the majority of pharmacies follow the rules.

"I don't want something like this to take away from what our pharmacists do for our customers," Cox said.

The house bill currently is in the rules committee being looked at. Cox says he thinks some of the measures in the bill are reasonable and could be good, but hopes to see changes as this bill is discussed.