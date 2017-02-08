Hannibal Rural Fire Protection District working on hydrant issue

Ingram noted that living in the country has its risks.

Firefighters needed to get more water, and were unable to access the nearest hydrant.

The district has dealt with water issues in the past.

Water issues continue to plague multiple rural fire protection districts in the Tri-States, but one district hopes a new plan will help to stop that.

Hannibal Rural Chief Mike Dobson said that one of the problems his crews encountered on Monday while fighting a fire in Ralls County, was that when they went to draw water from the nearest hydrant, it was shut off.

"It wasn't available. We didn't know." Dobson said. "Which created a bit of a delay, bringing water to the fire."

Ron Ingram of Saverton, Missouri said that he watched the house burn to the ground.

"I heard the sirens and noticed they were close, so I rode down." Ingram said. "I have friends that live down that way, just to make sure it wasn't somebody I knew, and needed help."

Lucas Drullinger, the Manager of the Ralls County Water District noted that there was a hydrant less than a mile from the scene, but a lack of communication resulted in the firefighters not using it.

Chief Dobson said that after Monday's Fire, he spoke with Lucas Drullinger, and the the conversation helped to spark some new plans.

"I've been assured by him that we're going to get a map of their district," Dobson said. "That the fire hydrants will be available to us, in other words the valves won't be closed on them."

Residents like Ingram noted that the increased fire protection would be nice, but living in the country naturally comes with some risks.

"I would probably release some concerns about it, but I do live in the country, so you have to take the bitter with the sweet sometimes I think." Ingram added.