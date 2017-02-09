'Tarzan' musical opens this weekend, incorporates sign language

The Quincy Community Theater is getting ready for a busy weekend.



Tonight the group held their sponsors performance of Tarzan, which is based on the Disney animated film. The show will feature performers who will use sign language as well as spoken word. The theater says it wants all audience members to be able to enjoy the show.



"We did it in hopes that we could reach out to a new part of our community," said Kelsey Celek, Head of Education with Quincy Community Theatre.

"We try to interpret at least 1 or 2 shows a season, with Jane and her students from Quincy University's interpreter training program, but this way with them all right on stage, you don't get that delay of having to look back and forth. So everybody should be able to enjoy the story together."



Tickets to performances this weekend are still available, and the theater says you can purchase them online or by phone.