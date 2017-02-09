Wednesday's Area Scores - February 8

West Hancock knocked off Williamsville to advance to Thursday's regional championship in Camp Point.

**High School Basketball, Girls**



(IHSA)

*Class 2A Camp Point Regional, Semifinals*

West Hancock: 51

Williamsville: 48

Abi Shaw: 23 pts

Bri Dean: two late FT's to clinch victory

Lady Titans: 9th seed, upsets 4th seed



Rushville/Industry: 24

Central/SE: 67

Laney Lantz: 23 pts (first game back from knee injury)

Alaina Vance: 13 pts

- West Hancock vs. Central/SE (Thursday, 7 p.m.)



*Class 2A Athens Regional, Semifinals*

Pleasant Plains: 33

Illini West: 48

Baylee Clampitt: 16 pts

- Illini West vs. Havana (Thursday, 7 p.m.)



*Class 2A Carlinville Regional, Semifinals*

Pittsfield/Pleasant Hill: 28

Buffalo Tri-City: 52

Madi Palmer: 9 pts



*Class 1A Bushnell Regional, Semifinals*

Bushnell-PC: 40

Abingdon-Avon: 47



*Regular Season*

Macomb: 37

QND: 62



(MSHSAA)

*Brashear Tournament*

Marion County: 52

Higbee: 85

Sadie Spratt: 17 pts





**High School Basketball, Boys**



(IHSA)

Triopia: 74

Payson: 55

Cole Schwartz: 18 pts



Peoria Heights: 51

Rushville/Industry: 48

Reece Settles: 12 pts





**College Basketball**



(WOMEN)

Western Illinois: 87

North Dakota State: 60

Morgan Blumer: 20 pts, 11 rebs

Emily Clemens: 19 pts, 8 assists

Leathernecks: (19-6, 9-3)



Mount Mercy: 82

Culver-Stockton: 62

Courteney Sailor: 17 pts

Lady Wildcats: (9-16, 7-14)



Lewis & Clark: 56

John Wood: 59

Shelby Connell: 15 pts



(MEN)

Western Illinois: 63

Oral Roberts: 60

Garret Covington: 20 pts

Leathernecks: (8-15, 5-7)



Mount Mercy: 87

Culver-Stockton: 80

Francesc Iturria: 32 pts

Wildcats: (1-24, 0-21)



Illinois Central: 80

John Wood: 74

Gabe McKenzie: 24 pts, 9 rebs