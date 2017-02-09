Wednesday's Area Scores - February 8 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Wednesday's Area Scores - February 8

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
West Hancock knocked off Williamsville to advance to Thursday's regional championship in Camp Point. West Hancock knocked off Williamsville to advance to Thursday's regional championship in Camp Point.

**High School Basketball, Girls**

(IHSA)
*Class 2A Camp Point Regional, Semifinals*
West Hancock: 51
Williamsville: 48
Abi Shaw: 23 pts
Bri Dean: two late FT's to clinch victory
Lady Titans: 9th seed, upsets 4th seed

Rushville/Industry: 24
Central/SE: 67
Laney Lantz: 23 pts (first game back from knee injury)
Alaina Vance: 13 pts
- West Hancock vs. Central/SE (Thursday, 7 p.m.)

*Class 2A Athens Regional, Semifinals*
Pleasant Plains: 33
Illini West: 48
Baylee Clampitt: 16 pts
- Illini West vs. Havana (Thursday, 7 p.m.)

*Class 2A Carlinville Regional, Semifinals*
Pittsfield/Pleasant Hill: 28
Buffalo Tri-City: 52
Madi Palmer: 9 pts

*Class 1A Bushnell Regional, Semifinals*
Bushnell-PC: 40
Abingdon-Avon: 47

*Regular Season*
Macomb: 37
QND: 62

(MSHSAA)
*Brashear Tournament*
Marion County: 52
Higbee: 85
Sadie Spratt: 17 pts


**High School Basketball, Boys**

(IHSA)
Triopia: 74
Payson: 55
Cole Schwartz: 18 pts

Peoria Heights: 51
Rushville/Industry: 48
Reece Settles: 12 pts


**College Basketball**

(WOMEN)
Western Illinois: 87
North Dakota State: 60
Morgan Blumer: 20 pts, 11 rebs
Emily Clemens: 19 pts, 8 assists
Leathernecks: (19-6, 9-3)

Mount Mercy: 82
Culver-Stockton: 62
Courteney Sailor: 17 pts
Lady Wildcats: (9-16, 7-14)

Lewis & Clark: 56
John Wood: 59
Shelby Connell: 15 pts

(MEN)
Western Illinois: 63
Oral Roberts: 60
Garret Covington: 20 pts
Leathernecks: (8-15, 5-7)

Mount Mercy: 87
Culver-Stockton: 80
Francesc Iturria: 32 pts
Wildcats: (1-24, 0-21)

Illinois Central: 80
John Wood: 74
Gabe McKenzie: 24 pts, 9 rebs

