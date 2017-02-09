Wednesday's Area Scores - February 8

**High School Basketball, Girls**
(IHSA)
*Class 2A Camp Point Regional, Semifinals*
West Hancock: 51
Williamsville: 48
Abi Shaw: 23 pts
Bri Dean: two late FT's to clinch victory
Lady Titans: 9th seed, upsets 4th seed
Rushville/Industry: 24
Central/SE: 67
Laney Lantz: 23 pts (first game back from knee injury)
Alaina Vance: 13 pts
- West Hancock vs. Central/SE (Thursday, 7 p.m.)
*Class 2A Athens Regional, Semifinals*
Pleasant Plains: 33
Illini West: 48
Baylee Clampitt: 16 pts
- Illini West vs. Havana (Thursday, 7 p.m.)
*Class 2A Carlinville Regional, Semifinals*
Pittsfield/Pleasant Hill: 28
Buffalo Tri-City: 52
Madi Palmer: 9 pts
*Class 1A Bushnell Regional, Semifinals*
Bushnell-PC: 40
Abingdon-Avon: 47
*Regular Season*
Macomb: 37
QND: 62
(MSHSAA)
*Brashear Tournament*
Marion County: 52
Higbee: 85
Sadie Spratt: 17 pts
**High School Basketball, Boys**
(IHSA)
Triopia: 74
Payson: 55
Cole Schwartz: 18 pts
Peoria Heights: 51
Rushville/Industry: 48
Reece Settles: 12 pts
**College Basketball**
(WOMEN)
Western Illinois: 87
North Dakota State: 60
Morgan Blumer: 20 pts, 11 rebs
Emily Clemens: 19 pts, 8 assists
Leathernecks: (19-6, 9-3)
Mount Mercy: 82
Culver-Stockton: 62
Courteney Sailor: 17 pts
Lady Wildcats: (9-16, 7-14)
Lewis & Clark: 56
John Wood: 59
Shelby Connell: 15 pts
(MEN)
Western Illinois: 63
Oral Roberts: 60
Garret Covington: 20 pts
Leathernecks: (8-15, 5-7)
Mount Mercy: 87
Culver-Stockton: 80
Francesc Iturria: 32 pts
Wildcats: (1-24, 0-21)
Illinois Central: 80
John Wood: 74
Gabe McKenzie: 24 pts, 9 rebs
Can't Find Something?
WGEM
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.