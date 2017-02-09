Health experts concerned about "dripping" trend

Local health experts are alarmed about a potentially harmful trend going on with teens called "dripping."

Dripping is a method where teens are taking e-cigarettes apart, and drip the liquid nicotine directly onto the heating coils, producing thicker clouds of vapor, and giving a higher hit of nicotine.

But according to Triena Dietrich with the Adams County Health Department, higher nicotine levels can lead to long term issues.

"It can affect the brain development of a individual, and our brains continue to grow until mid-late twenties," she said.

Dietrich also believes that teens should avoid e-cigarettes completely. The Food and Drug Administration has banned the sale of e-cigarettes to anyone under 18, and she hopes that this will help to control the abuse of nicotine among teenagers.