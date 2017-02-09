Head-on collision sends two people to the hospital

A head-on collision Thursday morning shut down Highway 57 and sent two people to the hospital.



The crash happened at about 6:20 a.m. just south of 24th Street, according to Illinois State Police

State investigators stated a vehicle driven by Sara Guthrie, 37, of LaGrange, Missouri, was heading north on 57 when she crossed the center line and went into the southbound lane, hitting a truck.



Two people were injured in the crash. ISP stated one person in each vehicle had to be extricated and both were taken to Blessing Hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown, but Sgt. Dale Holt with the Adams County Sheriff's Office personnel said both people were conscious when they were taken to the hospital.



The southbound lane of traffic reopened just before 8:00 a.m.

ISP cited Guthrie for improper lane usage.