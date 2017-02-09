American flight checked for bombs in St. Louis, cleared by police

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Bomb-sniffing dogs checked an American Airlines plane Thursday morning that was diverted to Lambert Airport in St. Louis.

Lambert Airport spokesman Jeff Lea said Flight 534 left Columbus, Ohio, and was heading for Phoenix. It landed in St. Louis around 8:10 a.m.

American Airlines said in an emailed statement that it requested the security check "out of an abundance of caution."

Lea and the airline provided no information on what prompted the search.

Angie Tabor, spokeswoman for John Glenn International Airport in Columbus, says the FBI is investigating.

The 113 passengers and five crew were taken by bus to the terminal.

KSDK reported St. Louis Airport Police and other authorities completed a security sweep around 10:30 a.m. Police reported no credible security threat was found.

Quincy Regional Airport Manager Terrance Ward said there was no impact on the Quincy Airport and no delays occurred or are expected. Ward also said that in situations like this the sheriff's office is contacted and extra patrols take place at the airport.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.