Quincy University gets donation toward recovery campaign

Quincy University has announced a $300,000 gift to the school's financial recovery fund raising campaign.

The gift comes from the Franciscan Province of the Sacred Heart. Franciscans founded the college in 1860. Officials say this puts them at 33 percent funded towards their 7-million dollar goal.

Vice President of University Advancement Julie Bell says they will continue to seek local donations to keep the college going.

"We are in a financial crisis," Bell said. "People need to know what that amounts to. At the same time, this is Quincy's university, and if Quincy were not in this town, this town would have a very different look and feel."

Bell says their focus is on local donations for the financial recovery campaign that spans 5 years.