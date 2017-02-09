Survey conducted on endangered Indiana Bats

Thursday morning the Missouri Bat Census and the US Fish and Wildlife and Department of Conservation got up close look of bats in Hannibal.

They were conducting the bi-annual survey of the hibernating endangered Indiana Bats and the five other species of bats that live in quarry at Sodalis Nature Preserve caves.

25 people split into seven teams and went into the caves for no longer than four-hour time frames in order to not disturb the bats. All this is done to monitor the population and to check on the health of the bats to make sure there is no sickness or diseases.

"It's really important to see that all of these bats are protected and that they are preserved and that they are here for future generations and you know for the great benefits Hannibal gets of eating all the bugs in the summer time in the spring and the fall from these guys that are coming out of quarry," said Kirsten Alvey-Mudd, Executive Director of Missouri Bat Census.

The survey is always done in the wintertime because Sodalis is the largest hibernating site in the world.