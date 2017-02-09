Nursing shortage impacts local hospital

The growing patient demand creates an increase and need of nurses

Officials say they need more nurses to work bedside

The nationwide nursing shortage is having an impact at hospitals like Hannibal Regional. They have 20 open positions right now. That means the nurses they do have are forced to fill the gap.

"It impacts the nurses that are here, they are having to work longer shifts and more shifts in a week, more weeks in a row of more shifts and that exhausting," said Susan Wathen, Vice President of Human Resources at Hannibal Regional.

They're making a renewed push to hire nurses, like Lindsey Gander who just started three weeks ago. She's helping meet the growing demand.

"Health care continues to grow, and change rapidly, we continue to find out more about the health care field which requires more specialties which brings in a lot more patients-- with more patients that requires more nurses, nurses are the hands that are their every single day," said Lindsey Gander, RN at Hannibal Regional.

Hospital officials say finding more nurses like Lindsey is challenging.

"We don't want to just fill positions with warm bodies, we want good nurses, we want those that are a good fit," said Wathen.

They say one of their biggest problems is finding nurses who want to do the traditional job, the ones there at the bedsides.

"It;s more than just just filling these positions with the first person that comes up," said Wathen.

Officials say as May graduation approaches for many colleges they are hoping to snag a few grads...hopefully giving some relief to nurses who are working hard to make sure everyone is taken care of.

"In this kind of environment always having more hands on deck is always a good thing, it is a stressful environment," said Gander.

Hannibal Regional is holding a nursing careers fair on the 18th from 10 to 2 at their facility at 175 Shinn Lane. They plan to hand out job offers on the spot to qualified applicants that can pass background checks.