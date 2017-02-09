Court of appeal decision continues injunction on travel ban

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- A federal appeals court in San Francisco ruled against reinstating President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations.

The ruling was issued Thursday afternoon by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order halting the ban last week after Washington state and Minnesota sued.

The White House administration said the seven nations -- Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen -- have raised terrorism concerns. The states argued that the ban targets Muslims.