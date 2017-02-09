New Illinois budget proposal worries cities, local schools

A conservative group says it has an idea to balance Illinois' budget without raising taxes. But, local officials said it could really hurt schools and city services.

The proposal from the Illinois Policy Institute aims to cut into the state's debt without raising taxes. But, freezing property taxes could hit schools hard.

"A lot of the increases we've gotten in revenue over the last couple of years is not coming from the state, it's coming from local property tax," QPS Superintendent Roy Webb said.

The freeze would stop any increases that aren't approved by voters and it would cut the money schools get from increased property values for the next five years. Without that money, Webb said the district won't be able to give students the best tools to learn.

"We would love to do some more things with textbooks, with resources, with technology," Webb said. "There are districts around the state that have one-to-one programs or one-to-two programs. We would love to do something like that."

If this proposal goes through, it not only impacts schools, but city officials are worried it could impact income tax revenue, which goes directly to services like the police and fire department.

"With a 12 percent hit or a four-million dollar hit to your budget, it has to be across the board," Alderman Paul Havermale said. "Some of our departments are cut to the bone already. I think everybody would be impacted. Everybody that works for the city as well as every resident in the city of Quincy."

Havermale said taking income taxes away would mean a 4-million dollar hit. Along with cutting services, sales tax could increase to make up the difference.

"Doing that as a border community gives us a problem of being competitive without neighboring communities of Missouri and Iowa."

Webb said they would like to see a promise from the state to better fund education first before freezing property taxes. But, he said either way it's more reliance on the state which causes some concern.

The Illinois Policy Institute is calling for five reforms in all. Comprehensive property tax reform which they estimate will save $3-point-4 billion dollars. Ending the pension crisis through self-managed plans. Streamlining medicaid spending. Reigning in state employee union costs and higher education reform.

You can find the full proposal HERE.

