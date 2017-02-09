Mendon man wins first ever 'Mr. John Wood' pageant - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Mendon man wins first ever 'Mr. John Wood' pageant

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A local college student now holds the title of the first ever Mr. John Wood.

Clayton Thompson won the competition Thursday night after wowing the judges in sportswear, talent and other categories.

The pageant raised money for Quanada.

 "We wanted to choose a local organization to help out people in the Quincy area and sexual assault prevention is something my students are very passionate about," said Coordinator of Student Life Eric Foster.
 

