Water rate dispute in Ralls County could end up in court

A dispute over water rates could send two local utility boards to court.

The Ralls County Water District has a pending lawsuit against the Hannibal Board of Public Works over a breach of contract. Attorneys for the district say BPW raised its water rates because the district plans to build its own facility, which violates their contract with BPW.

BPW officials say they acted well within the contract because the district was receiving a preferred customer discount before.

"It was not a punitive measure as that's been alleged in their petition. It was merely a removal of their most favored status because they've made it clear they don't want to be our most favored customer anymore," said Hannibal City Attorney James Lemon.

The lawsuit is expected to be served to BPW sometime next week. Attorneys on both sides say they're willing to try and settle the issue outside of court, but the Ralls County Attorney says previous negotiations haven't worked out so far.

