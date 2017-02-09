Illinois continues to see decline in manufacturing

Terwelp said that he doesn't think robots should take away jobs from humans.

Dr. Mitch Ellison noted that an increase in automation has led to job loss.

Blake Terwelp noted that he has continued to see an increase in robotics at factories.

The Illinois Department of Employment Security says that nearly 1,000 manufacturing jobs have been lost in Adams County.

According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, the state of Illinois lost the most jobs in the country in the month of December.

One specific industry has continued to see jobs decline.

Blake Terwelp works as a mechanic for Wiese, a forklift company. He says he continues to see fewer and fewer workers at area manufacturers.

"I've been to a lot of factories, working on fork lifts, and I've noticed when I look around that there are a lot of robots in the factories." Terwelp said. "You know, doing jobs that men, labor could do."

Dr. Mitch Ellison, an accounting and finance professor at Quincy University, noted that area companies continue to push towards using more robotics.

"We're automating a lot more, and so we need fewer workers in manufacturing." Ellison said. "Manufacturing's decreased, well it's decreased consistently over the last thirty years."

Terwelp added that he doesn't agree with what many companies are doing. He said that he believes a lot of those jobs should have humans instead.

"It provides jobs for families that you know, need jobs, so that they can support their families." Terwelp said,

Knapheide just announced 250 new manufacturing jobs are on the way, but since 1999, nearly 1,000 manufacturing jobs have been lost just in Adams County alone, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

Dr. Ellison also blamed the decline on the state's continued budget problems.

He says not many companies will expand in a state where they don't know what the tax rates will be.

"Illinois' got to compete. They've got to compete with the states around here, and if they can't, then we probably will lose more manufacturing jobs in the future." Ellison said.

Ellison also added that a lot of manufacturing jobs have been replaced with service jobs like health care and retail.

You can find Illinois employment statistics here, Missouri statistics here, and Iowa statistics here.