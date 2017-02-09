Iowa classroom ditches traditional seating

An Iowa elementary school is shaking things up and scrapping the seating charts.

In Cedar Rapids, some classrooms are trying flexible seating like exercise balls, crates, standing desks and carpet squares.

Teachers say it's helping kids focus when learning, and the extra activity of moving from seat to seat adds health benefits as well.

"I was always a desk teacher. The kids had a desk. They sat at a desk. They stayed at their desks all day long," Teacher Susie Stark said. "We'd move desks once a month, and I just saw a change in kids, a change in their needs."

Kids say they're not as bored at school with the changes, and teachers say their learning targets have improved across the board.