Thursday's Area Scores - February 9

Central/SE held off West Hancock to win a regional title on its home floor.

**High School Basketball, Girls**



(IHSA)

*Class 2A Camp Point Regional Championship*

West Hancock: 32

5) Central/SE: 35

Brianna Hildebrand: 14 pts

Laney Lantz: 13 pts

Kailee Pfieferling: 11 pts

- Central/SE vs. Hillsboro (Waverly Sectional, Monday - 7 p.m.)



*Class 2A Athens Regional Championship*

Havana: 35

Illini West: 54

Erin Johnson/Baylee Clampitt: 12 pts each

- Illini West vs. Buffalo Tri-City (Waverly Sectional, Tuesday - 7 p.m.)



*Class 1A South Fulton Regional Championship*

Liberty: 31

Unity: 37

Jordan Hildebrand: 20 pts

Paige Knuffman/Taryn Roe: 13 pts each

- Unity vs. Brimfield (Lewistown Sectional, Monday - 6 p.m.)



*Class 1A Jacksonville Routt Regional Championship*

Western: 34

6) West Central: 47

Danielle Starks: 17 pts

Blair Borrowman: 20 pts

- West Central vs. Okawville (Calhoun Sectional - Monday, 7 p.m.)



*Regular Season*

Moline: 42

Quincy High: 34



(IGHSAU)

*Class 1A Region, First Round*

New London: 34

Holy Trinity: 59

- Holy Trinity at Burlington ND (Tuesday, 7 p.m.)



(MSHSAA)

Highland: 41

Macon: 52

Kaitlin Benson: 19 pts



Fayette: 27

Knox County: 51



Mark Twain: 28

1) Clopton: 60



Van-Far: 33

Bowling Green: 59

Gabi Deters: 13 pts





**High School Basketball, Boys**



Keokuk: 49

Canton: 63

Lance Logsdon: 26 pts

Damon Wolter: 22 pts



Clark County: 71

Davis County: 50

Chandler Bevans: 25 pts

Cole Kirchner: 20 pts



Highland: 62

Macon: 40

Jackson Parrish: 18 pts

Matthew Scoggin: 16 pts



Fayette: 55

8) Knox County: 59

Noah Talton: 20 pts

Hayden Miller: 16 pts

Eagles: (18-4, 6-0)



Winfield: 55

Louisiana: 77



Van-Far: 70

Bowling Green: 55

Josh Hodde: 24 pts

Lathyn McMorris: 22 pts



Silex: 45

Pleasant Hill: 85

Russell Miller: 22 pts

Kaleb Root: 20 pts



*Brashear Tournament, Semifinals*

Marion County: 58

Novinger: 52

Ty Bowdish: 20 pts





**College Basketball**



(MEN)

Quincy: 61

WI-Parkside: 82

Von Washington: 15 pts

Herm Senor: 10 pts, scored his 1,000th career point

Hawks: (20-5, 10-4)



Hannibal-LaGrange: 75

Harris Stowe: 85

Demetrius Early: 20 pts



(WOMEN)

Quincy: 61

WI-Parkside: 75

Anika Webster: 20 pts

Lady Hawks: (5-19, 2-12)



Hannibal-LaGrange: 35

Harris Stowe: 69

Kylee Elmore: 11 pts