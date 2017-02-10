Thursday's Area Scores - February 9

**High School Basketball, Girls**
(IHSA)
*Class 2A Camp Point Regional Championship*
West Hancock: 32
5) Central/SE: 35
Brianna Hildebrand: 14 pts
Laney Lantz: 13 pts
Kailee Pfieferling: 11 pts
- Central/SE vs. Hillsboro (Waverly Sectional, Monday - 7 p.m.)
*Class 2A Athens Regional Championship*
Havana: 35
Illini West: 54
Erin Johnson/Baylee Clampitt: 12 pts each
- Illini West vs. Buffalo Tri-City (Waverly Sectional, Tuesday - 7 p.m.)
*Class 1A South Fulton Regional Championship*
Liberty: 31
Unity: 37
Jordan Hildebrand: 20 pts
Paige Knuffman/Taryn Roe: 13 pts each
- Unity vs. Brimfield (Lewistown Sectional, Monday - 6 p.m.)
*Class 1A Jacksonville Routt Regional Championship*
Western: 34
6) West Central: 47
Danielle Starks: 17 pts
Blair Borrowman: 20 pts
- West Central vs. Okawville (Calhoun Sectional - Monday, 7 p.m.)
*Regular Season*
Moline: 42
Quincy High: 34
(IGHSAU)
*Class 1A Region, First Round*
New London: 34
Holy Trinity: 59
- Holy Trinity at Burlington ND (Tuesday, 7 p.m.)
(MSHSAA)
Highland: 41
Macon: 52
Kaitlin Benson: 19 pts
Fayette: 27
Knox County: 51
Mark Twain: 28
1) Clopton: 60
Van-Far: 33
Bowling Green: 59
Gabi Deters: 13 pts
**High School Basketball, Boys**
Keokuk: 49
Canton: 63
Lance Logsdon: 26 pts
Damon Wolter: 22 pts
Clark County: 71
Davis County: 50
Chandler Bevans: 25 pts
Cole Kirchner: 20 pts
Highland: 62
Macon: 40
Jackson Parrish: 18 pts
Matthew Scoggin: 16 pts
Fayette: 55
8) Knox County: 59
Noah Talton: 20 pts
Hayden Miller: 16 pts
Eagles: (18-4, 6-0)
Winfield: 55
Louisiana: 77
Van-Far: 70
Bowling Green: 55
Josh Hodde: 24 pts
Lathyn McMorris: 22 pts
Silex: 45
Pleasant Hill: 85
Russell Miller: 22 pts
Kaleb Root: 20 pts
*Brashear Tournament, Semifinals*
Marion County: 58
Novinger: 52
Ty Bowdish: 20 pts
**College Basketball**
(MEN)
Quincy: 61
WI-Parkside: 82
Von Washington: 15 pts
Herm Senor: 10 pts, scored his 1,000th career point
Hawks: (20-5, 10-4)
Hannibal-LaGrange: 75
Harris Stowe: 85
Demetrius Early: 20 pts
(WOMEN)
Quincy: 61
WI-Parkside: 75
Anika Webster: 20 pts
Lady Hawks: (5-19, 2-12)
Hannibal-LaGrange: 35
Harris Stowe: 69
Kylee Elmore: 11 pts
