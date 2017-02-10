U.S. Senator Dick Durbin responds to travel ban ruling

Democratic Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois released a statement on a federal appellate court's ruling against President Trump's travel ban, saying he hopes the president understands its constitutional significance.

Durbin also noted that no president has faced this kind of reversal this early in his administration.

"We're off to a rough start, the issuance of these executive orders without really appropriate preparation has resulted in some disastrous... people being hurt across the country and around the world," Durbin said.

Durbin says the court ruling is an explicit reminder to our new president that his powers are subject to the limits imposed by our constitution.