Forward Progress: Local First Tee chapter turns to Novosel

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- When Tim Schrage and others first brought the idea to the table they knew re-introducing the First Tee program back to Quincy and the surrounding area was a long term project.



The next step in the process came Thursday as George Novosel was named Program Director and inherits the responsibility of reaching out to not only Quincy, but several Tri-State communities, in an effort to re-energize the concept of junior golf.



Novosel already works with his own kids and others, and feels this is a natural step in helping grow the game.



"We want to reach outside the Quincy community and hopefully bring in some kids that normally don't get a chance to play golf, and teach them what golf is about and what it can do for them," Novosel said.



According to Schrage, "He sees and works with kids already. He has his own kids in the program already. Somebody with that kind of experience and that kind of knowledge is exactly what we need."



Novosel has hit the ground running with outreach programs set up in Pittsfield, Mount Sterling, Canton, and Hannibal.



It's his hope they can attract a number of individuals to the sport as opposed to losing their interest to other activities.