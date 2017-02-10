The Redemption: Quincy High hosts UT in pivotal WB6 affair

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- To be the best at some point you have got to beat the best.



It's especially true for the Quincy High School basketball team in their continued quest of a conference championship.



Blue Devil senior Garrett Gadeke called last Friday "Christmas in February." That's because his team won at Rock Island, and Moline handed United Township its first conference loss, which gives Quincy High a chance to grab a share of the Western Big-Six lead when they host UT on Friday night.



"That's been these guys' goal since last year. They want to a chance at the conference championship," head coach Andy Douglas said.



"We know it goes through UT. Focus has got to be key but I'm confident our guys will be ready."



According to Blue Devil junior guard Aaron Shoot, "We have another chance to kind of redeem ourselves against them. (To) have another chance at a WB6 title makes this game probably the biggest game of the year so far. We know they have a lot of guys who like to penetrate and they got a lot of shooters on their team. We know their personnel well and hopefully we'll be able to adjust to them."



The Blue Devils nearly beat the Panthers in their December meeting but they blew a 10-point lead and Gadeke's lay-up attempt to force overtime rimmed out.



Admittedly, Andy Douglas' team didn't play their best 32 minutes. They hope that changes this time around.



"It was good the fact that it was the first game that we played them (this) year so we had a second chance to redeem ourselves," Gadeke noted.



"That's what this game is for me personally and I'm sure for the team as well. It's a redemption game knowing that we have another opportunity to even the score."



Douglas added: "We weren't anywhere near where we are now. That's a positive. But UT is in the same boat. They're not anywhere where they were before. They've continued to improve and we expect a shootout come Friday."



A win would put Quincy High even with UT in the conference standings with only two games left.



The Panthers can clinch the outright title with a victory.