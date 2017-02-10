New bill would expand organ donation

Experts at Blessing Hospital say an overwhelming number of people are waiting on an organ donation

More than 119,000 people in the U.S. are waiting for a potentially life-saving organ transplant, and almost 5,000 of them are in Illinois.

There's an overwhelming number of people waiting for organs to be donated, according to health experts at Blessing Hospital, but a new bill in Illinois could help.

Illinois is currently one of the few states where you have to be 18 or older to be on the organ donation registry, but lawmakers are considering letting 16 and 17 year-olds sign up.

Connie Scott of The Life Team at Blessing Hospital, believes this proposed bill could help to save many lives.

"There are a lot more people waiting for organs, than organs are available," she said. "Everyday there are more people that are added to the organ waiting list."

Former Quincy Mayor Chuck Scholz, who is himself an organ transplant recipient, said that this this bill could have a huge impact.

"This bill is a live saving bill; it will absolutely have tremendous impact," he said. "I can't imagine what a family would have to go through, the grief to endure losing a young family member, but some good can come out of that."

The way the bill is written now, parents or guardians would still have the final say in the matter, and could override a teen's decision to donate their organs.