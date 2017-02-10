Hannibal boys' basketball coach put on paid administrative leave - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hannibal boys' basketball coach put on paid administrative leave

Hannibal basketball coach Doug Coleman (WGEM photo) Hannibal basketball coach Doug Coleman (WGEM photo)
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

The Hannibal School District has been put boys basketball coach Doug Coleman on paid administrative leave, according to a district statement released Friday morning.

"It was in the student's best interest to place Coleman on paid leave," the district stated.  

It's unclear what circumstances resulted in the action.

But multiple sources say an incident in the Hannibal locker room following Tuesday's game at Boonville led to the decision.

The district wrote that it had been working with Coleman through some issues, but was unable to comment further on the ongoing personal matter.

The Pirates have a 6-14 record in Coleman's first season.

Assistant coach Travis Ruppel will inherit head coaching duties in the interim. His first game under the new role is Friday when the Pirates host Moberly in the team's first home game of the season.

