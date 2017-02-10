Poll Position: Area well represented in latest MBCA Top 10 poll - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Poll Position: Area well represented in latest MBCA Top 10 poll

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Top 10 Poll


**BOYS**

Class 1

1 Winston 21-0

2 Walnut Grove 21-2

3 North Andrew 19-1

4 Hermitage 18-3

5 Glasgow 19-2

6 Advance 18-5

7 Greenfield 17-3

8 Scott County Central 19-5

9 Leeton 18-3

10 Mercer 16-4

Class 2

1 Thayer 20-2

2 Hartville 17-5

3 Lincoln 20-1

4 Wellington-Napoleon 18-1

5 Salisbury 18-3

6 Marionville 19-2

7 Knox County 16-4

8 Ellington 17-4

9 Newburg 16-5

10 Stanberry 17-4

Class 3

1 Cardinal Ritter 16-5

2 Southern Boone 19-1

3 Charleston 16-5

4 Mountain Grove 17-2

5 Licking 18-3

6 Caruthersville 12-3

7 Lamar 16-2

8 Blair Oaks 17-3

9 Saxony Lutheran 19-3

10 Lawson 18-2

Class 4

1 Vashon 16-2

2 St. Mary's 17-3

3 Sikeston 19-2

4 Jennings 18-3

5 Bolivar 17-3

6 Parkway West 15-4

7 Farmington 15-5

8 Helias 15-5

9 Center-Kansas City 16-4

10 Hillsboro 18-3

Class 5

1 Lee's Summit West 17-1

2 Webster Groves 15-2

3 Chaminade 17-3

4 SLUH 17-5

5 Kickapoo 15-4

6 Nixa 17-2

7 Liberty 14-5

8 Rock Bridge 13-4

9 Park Hill South 15-6

10 Republic 14-5

**GIRLS**

Class 1

1 North Mercer 19-1

2 Walnut Grove 18-3

3 Wheatland 20-1

4 Jefferson 19-2

5 Norborne 16-2

6 Leeton    17-2

7 Mound City 17-4

8 Rock Port 16-3

9 South Nodaway 18-3

10 Higbee 15-4

Class 2

1 Clopton 20-0

2 Skyline 21-2

3 Thayer 20-1

4 Gainesville 20-1

5 Norwood 19-2

6 Purdy 20-1

7 Scotland County 16-1

8 Santa Fe 19-1

9 Adrian 20-1

10 Spokane 17-4

Class 3

1 Strafford 23-0

2 St. James 21-0

3 Boonville 17-2

4 Trenton 19-2

5 Southern Boone 16-5

6 Father Tolton 19-4

7 Whitfield 15-6

8 Principia 19-3

9 Clark County 18-2

10 Monroe City 17-3

Class 4

1 Incarnate Word 18-4

2 Chillicothe 18-1

3 MICDS 19-2

4 Carl Junction 16-2

5 Parkway North 15-4

6 Pacific 17-3

7 Osage 17-3

8 St. Pius X (KC) 16-3

9 Benton (St. Joseph) 12-6

10 Sullivan 14-5

Class 5

1 Jefferson City 17-1

2 Kirkwood 17-2

3 Lee's Summit North 18-0

4 Washington 17-3

5 Rock Bridge 16-5

6 Kickapoo 18-4

7 Hickman 14-5

8 Lebanon 15-5

9 Blue Springs South 13-4

10 Jackson 15-4

