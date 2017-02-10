Poll Position: Area well represented in latest MBCA Top 10 poll

Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Top 10 Poll
**BOYS**
Class 1
1 Winston 21-0
2 Walnut Grove 21-2
3 North Andrew 19-1
4 Hermitage 18-3
5 Glasgow 19-2
6 Advance 18-5
7 Greenfield 17-3
8 Scott County Central 19-5
9 Leeton 18-3
10 Mercer 16-4
Class 2
1 Thayer 20-2
2 Hartville 17-5
3 Lincoln 20-1
4 Wellington-Napoleon 18-1
5 Salisbury 18-3
6 Marionville 19-2
7 Knox County 16-4
8 Ellington 17-4
9 Newburg 16-5
10 Stanberry 17-4
Class 3
1 Cardinal Ritter 16-5
2 Southern Boone 19-1
3 Charleston 16-5
4 Mountain Grove 17-2
5 Licking 18-3
6 Caruthersville 12-3
7 Lamar 16-2
8 Blair Oaks 17-3
9 Saxony Lutheran 19-3
10 Lawson 18-2
Class 4
1 Vashon 16-2
2 St. Mary's 17-3
3 Sikeston 19-2
4 Jennings 18-3
5 Bolivar 17-3
6 Parkway West 15-4
7 Farmington 15-5
8 Helias 15-5
9 Center-Kansas City 16-4
10 Hillsboro 18-3
Class 5
1 Lee's Summit West 17-1
2 Webster Groves 15-2
3 Chaminade 17-3
4 SLUH 17-5
5 Kickapoo 15-4
6 Nixa 17-2
7 Liberty 14-5
8 Rock Bridge 13-4
9 Park Hill South 15-6
10 Republic 14-5
**GIRLS**
Class 1
1 North Mercer 19-1
2 Walnut Grove 18-3
3 Wheatland 20-1
4 Jefferson 19-2
5 Norborne 16-2
6 Leeton 17-2
7 Mound City 17-4
8 Rock Port 16-3
9 South Nodaway 18-3
10 Higbee 15-4
Class 2
1 Clopton 20-0
2 Skyline 21-2
3 Thayer 20-1
4 Gainesville 20-1
5 Norwood 19-2
6 Purdy 20-1
7 Scotland County 16-1
8 Santa Fe 19-1
9 Adrian 20-1
10 Spokane 17-4
Class 3
1 Strafford 23-0
2 St. James 21-0
3 Boonville 17-2
4 Trenton 19-2
5 Southern Boone 16-5
6 Father Tolton 19-4
7 Whitfield 15-6
8 Principia 19-3
9 Clark County 18-2
10 Monroe City 17-3
Class 4
1 Incarnate Word 18-4
2 Chillicothe 18-1
3 MICDS 19-2
4 Carl Junction 16-2
5 Parkway North 15-4
6 Pacific 17-3
7 Osage 17-3
8 St. Pius X (KC) 16-3
9 Benton (St. Joseph) 12-6
10 Sullivan 14-5
Class 5
1 Jefferson City 17-1
2 Kirkwood 17-2
3 Lee's Summit North 18-0
4 Washington 17-3
5 Rock Bridge 16-5
6 Kickapoo 18-4
7 Hickman 14-5
8 Lebanon 15-5
9 Blue Springs South 13-4
10 Jackson 15-4
