Bushnell woman arrested on drug charges

A woman was arrested on drug charges by the McDonough County Sheriff's Office.

A released statement by McDonough County Sheriff Rick VanBrooker stated that Cherish N. Neteler, 32, of Bushnell, Illinois was arrested on two McDonough County Warrants from two separate investigations.

The sheriff's office stated that on December 30th, 2015 the McDonough County Sheriff's Office received a report of theft of prescription medication from a patient at Prairie City Nursing Home, in Prairie City, Illinois. The West Central Illinois Task Force along with the Sheriff's Office began an investigation and a warrant for theft was issued, according to the report.

The second warrant issued for Neteler was for unlawful procurement of methamphetamine precursors according to Sheriff VanBrooker. The statement said on July 3rd, 2016 Neteler purchased pseudoephedrine that was used to manufacture methamphetamine. Sheriff Detectives along with the West Central Illinois Task Force investigated the case according to the statement.

Neteler was arrested February 7th and her bond was set at $6,500 with 10 percent to apply. She is lodged in the McDonough County Jail.