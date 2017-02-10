Man accused in string of burglaries pleads guilty - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Man accused in string of burglaries pleads guilty

Bradley Seyler Bradley Seyler
Screenshot of surveillance footage at Bonkers back in July. Screenshot of surveillance footage at Bonkers back in July.
Damage at Going Bonkers in Quincy after a break-in. Damage at Going Bonkers in Quincy after a break-in.
Screenshot of surveillance footage at Twin Oaks Club in late August. Screenshot of surveillance footage at Twin Oaks Club in late August.

A Collinsville, Illinois, man pleaded guilty Friday in connection with a string of burglaries last year in Quincy, according to court records.

Bradley Seyler pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary. Five other counts of burglary were dismissed. 

Police said Seyler broke into several businesses in the area including Going Bonkers, Knights of Columbus, Scottie's Fun Spot, O'Griffs, The Dock, Tangerine Bowl and Twin Oaks.

Jennifer Seyler was also charged in connection with the investigation. Her case is still pending.

The two were arrested at their home in Collinsville last September. Authorities said a meth lab was found in the home.

Bradley Seyler also pleaded guilty Friday to a charge of possession of a weapon in a penal institution. The Adams County Sheriff's Office reported in November that officers found a homemade weapon in Seyler's jail cell.

