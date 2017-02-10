Street closures in Quincy

A couple of streets in Quincy will be closed next week.

Beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, February 13 through 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 14 the intersections of 6th, 7th, and 8th Streets on Ohio Street will be closed to through traffic according to a release by the City of Quincy.

Officials say these sections of road are closed to allow for maintenance to water mains in that area.

Another street closure will take place beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 14 through 5:00 p.m. on Friday, February 17. Kochs Lane between 11th and 12th Streets will be closed to through traffic according to the released statement.

This section of roadway is being closed for a sewer main installation in the area officials say.

The city reminds motorists to drive carefully near the construction work zone and to use alternative routes when possible.