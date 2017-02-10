Old park gets upgraded to outdoor classroom - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Old park gets upgraded to outdoor classroom

By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
An old park in Hannibal Built in the late 1970's is getting a facelift.

 Dulany Park in Hannibal at the corner of Warren Barrett Drive and Grand Avenue is being turned into an outdoor classroom. The Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department will plant wetland and native grasses, wildflowers and milkweed.

There will be education signs to let inform visitors on the different plants. 

"We really want people to use Dulany Park more, it's a beautiful little one acre park close to down town, close to some residential areas its close to schools, we really want people to use this park more, we are going to providing a lot more things to do,” said Mary Lynne Richards, Marketing Director for Hannibal Parks and Recreation.

There will also be bat houses installed due to how close Sodalis Nature Preserve is. The projects is slated to begin by spring and finish just in time for summer. 

