Local businesses expect business boom from weekend swim meet

Most rooms are already booked at Quality Inn and Suites in Hannibal

Many local businesses will profit from the thousands of people coming into Hannibal this weekend for the Tom and Becky Swim Invitational.

The Quality Inn and Suites says most of the rooms are all booked up. There are 18 teams and 550 swimmers scheduled to compete over the 3-day weekend.

The Quality Inn and Suites says they expect families to go around to other businesses, so everyone is profiting. They say this helps employees because they are able to give them more hours due to the increase of guests.

"When we have big events like this that come to Hannibal, it gives them extra hours and extra income so in turn they can spend more money in the community so it really does help out all of us,” said Elizabeth Propst, Banquet Office Manager at Quality Inn and Suites.

The meet will take place this weekend at the Hannibal YMCA.