QPS hoping to keep important federal funding under Trump administration

Reading and math programs aimed at keeping students caught up are funded by Title I.

Roy Webb noted that he believes more funding should be provided to education.

Reading recovery programs are one of the programs funded by Title I.

Schools like Berrian have used federal funding for many purposes.

John Vahlkamp said Title I funding acts as important security for many families in the area.

Kids in low-income areas may not get the education they need and local educators say a national push for charter schools and vouchers could take away some necessary funding.

John Vahlkamp, a second grade teacher at Berrian Elementary School said that recent education decisions at the federal level have had him nervous.

"It is a scary thought that a lot of this funding will be taken away from schools that really need it." Vahlkamp said.

Vahlkamp noted that federal Title I funding has provided necessary help for education in the area.

"Just to have that funding there as a background, is a security for these a lot of these kids, and a lot of our educators in this town and this district." Vahlkamp added.

QPS Superintendent Roy Webb stated that the district receives roughly 2.1 million dollars in Title I grants , which it uses for a variety of purposes.

"It could be math instruction, reading instruction, reading recovery" Webb said. "It's based upon the needs of the school, and your free and reduced population within the district."

Webb also said that after having spent 35 years in the military and 25 years in education, he believes the country needs to invest more money in education.

"It seems like we spend pennies on the dollar for education, and I think education is as much or more important for our national security than even the military, because that's our future, our kids." Webb noted.

Webb added that if the federal funding does stop, they won't see any of the effects until two years from now.