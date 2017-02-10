Another Shot: Quincy High's Robbins rebounds from accident to flourish on floor

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- On the court Quincy High School basketball player Miayla Robbins had suffered plenty with a pair of devastating knee injuries.



But it was off the floor where an even bigger nightmare awaited.



It was November 2015. The start of her junior season.



Miayla Robbins thought she could finally catch a break after two knee surgeries.



Two days into practice Robbins, and her sister Matiya, were in a severe car accident.



"At that time basketball didn't matter to me. Getting my child recovered and back to herself and back to her physical well being, that was my plan," Miayla's mother, Tanita Robbins, said.



"Of course, that wasn't her plan. Basketball, this was her season."



Miayla never surrendered.



"This is the only sport that I actually play, so it was either that or stay home," she said.



"I'm not that kind of person. I just want to be out on the court with my family."



Doctors told Robbins that her recovery would take a year after she broke three vertebrae in her back, punctured her lung, and suffered road rash.



Yet roughly a month and a half later Robbins returned to the court.



"I don't think Miayla could get discouraged by anything," teammates Jada Humphrey explained.



"She could get mauled by a bear and stuck in a cast and say, we play at six tomorrow. "



Robbins found support in her older brother, Malique. A former QHS football star who wanted his sister to get her chance shine.



"When she plays the game, it's not about the game anymore," Malique said.



"The car accident could have easily taken her life, she would've been paralyzed, anything that would've taken her away from the game itself and life. For her to come back to the game it says a lot about who she is."



Finally healthy for her senior season Miayla was able to celebrate the legacy she's leaving behind during Thursday's senior night.



"A lot of people told me to give up from basketball," she said.



"Two ACL's (and) a car wreck it's a kind of thing where you just love the sport, and you love the people around you, so keep pushing. No one can stop you."