Culver Stockton gets $2.5-million donation

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) -

Culver-Stockton College announced the biggest individual gift in its history Friday.

The College says Marilyn and Kathryn Hendren endowed $2.5 million dollars for athletic scholarships. Officials say the money will be used for football and basketball scholarships, in honor of Art Hendren, who established the scholarship fund in 1993.

The college hopes this gift will continue positive momentum.

"This is another one of those things that helps take the college forward. We're very excited about it because our college has been on a really good path the last few years and this is just one more step in where we want to go," said Chairman of the Board.

