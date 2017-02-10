Small businesses look to capitalize with 'Shop Local Saturday'

Open signs displayed in a window for shoppers to see.

A sign in front of a Quincy business encouraging shoppers to buy at local stores.

Shoppers in downtown Quincy will see signs Saturday about shopping local and business owners hope it will get residents to think local first.

Downtown business owners say Small Business Saturday has been a big boost over the last few years, the problem is it's only once a year.

"We got together as a group of retailers in The District and decided we could capitalize on that event," Potter & Vaughn owner Lisa Crocker said.

From that meeting, "Shop Local Saturday" was born with a plan to benefit everyone in mind.

"They have employees and all these people are dollars going back into the community," Bruce Guthrie, Executive Director of the District. said. "So you're helping support them while they support the community too."

Jonathan Berry says he likes to stop in local stores almost everyday, including Potter & Vaughn.

"Just to get a good idea,' Berry said. "Some of the shops have great things that you wouldn't necessarily think to come and check out."

Officials know local business hours, which are often short, are a problem for many people's schedules and say they're working on being more accommodating.

"Hours are always a challenge with downtown," Guthrie explained. "We're working with them and I think we've seen some progress."

Crocker says while big box stores may have wider selections, small businesses offer something you can't find anywhere else.

"I think our attention to service is what really sets us apart from the other shops in town," Crocker explained.

Crocker expects to see more people than usual Saturday. She encourages everyone to come out. Even if you don't plan to buy anything, she says her unique, witty items at the store will make you laugh and says laughs are always free.