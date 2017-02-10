Area residents get a "Night to Shine"

Attendees walk the red carpet being cheered on by a crowd.

Crowd asks attendee for his autograph after walking the red carpet.

An attendee is all smiles while dancing on the floor.

Host introduces crowd to an attendee at Nigh to Shine.

Teens and adults with special needs enjoyed celebrity treatment Friday.

The red carpet was rolled out for "Night to Shine", an event hosted by The Crossing Church and sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. The event gives those with special needs an unforgettable prom night experience.

A mock paparazzi took pictures of attendees who are known as prom kings or queens.

"Our main thing is to say 'hey you are a king and a queen and you were made perfectly'," Organizer Kathryn Freeman said. "Right now they get to feel pretty close to perfect."

The excitement doesn't end Friday. Attendees will perform a song Sunday at the Crossing at 10:45 a.m. It's open to the public.