Up In Flames: A WGEM News In-Depth Report

A QFD training room has some damage but is not destroyed because it had a fire sprinkler.

Ken Sparrow shows us the fire sprinklers in his utility room. They look similar to what you would see in a hospital or school.

WGEM's Go Pro shows the whirling flames 4 minutes and 45 seconds into the demonstration.

QFD's training room that doesn't have a fire sprinkler is engulfed in less than 5 minutes.

We've seen several devastating house fires across the Tri-States over the last few months.

In some cases, families lose everything, especially during fires in rural areas where water can be limited and response time can be longer.

However, firefighters say most of these life-changing fires can be prevented with residential fire sprinklers. They're almost unheard of in the Tri-State area but some homeowners have them and Quincy firefighters are increasingly educating the public about how they can save lives and reduce extensive property damage.

"Watching those fires that happen in the rural part of Adams County," Liberty, Illinois, homeowner Ken Sparrow said. "That's what got me thinking about it."

Sparrow decided sprinklers were a must when building his dream home in Liberty just over two years ago..

"This is a more simple head," said Sparrow, showing us typically what you might see in a hotel or hospital.

However, there are others that are disguised as flat discs. Some are white, others are black and there are literally dozens of them through his home - from the basement to the main floor.

With no fire hydrants in Sparrow's rural neighborhood, a longer response time for firefighters and the cost of home fire sprinklers, "it became a no-brainer to do it," Sparrow said.

If you're buying a newly constructed home or remodeling your existing home, Quincy firefighters hope you'll make the same choice Sparrow did after seeing a demonstration they showed WGEM News.

The Quincy Fire Department built two 8 x 8 makeshift rooms, side by side with the same furniture. One had a fire sprinkler. The other didn't.

By 4 minutes and 45 seconds, the room with no sprinkler was engulfed with whipping, heavy fire shooting out the front of the small structure. Firefighters may be en-route or just arriving by the time you have a very-involved fire.

QFD then performed the same test with a fire sprinkler and the difference was striking.

"About 20 seconds it's activated, now it's putting water on the fire and putting water on the material," Deputy Chief Greg Dreyer said as the sprinkler quickly controls the fire. "You have a little bit of water damage versus total devastation to your room and the rest of your house."

One room was destroyed in under 5 minutes. The other with one fire sprinkler was spared in under 30 seconds.



QFD firefighters said they also want the demo to serve as an important reminder.

"I hope people look at this and understand that fire burns very rapidly in your house," Deputy Chief Greg Dreyer. "It's very important to have an escape plan. We teach that, know what you're going to do, it's not time to try and decide what your plan of action is in your home."

Firefighters said every sleeping room should have a window that can open as a second exit. They also recommend every home has a fire extinguisher and make sure everyone knows how to operate it. And, a home must have working smoke detectors, they will go off before home fire sprinklers

The National Fire Protection Association says the risk of dying in a house fire drops by 80 percent when a home has a fire sprinkler system.

But while home fire suppression is available in the area, home builder Tim Koontz said "in 20 years, I don't think anyone has ever asked me 'Hey I think I'd like to put a fire sprinkler system in my home.'"

"I'm just not sure it's top of mind," Koontz added.

In fact, not one home in his Tuscany Fields subdivision at 38th Street and Harrison has them.

"The fire department is probably a mile away, so the response time is going to be pretty good," Koontz said.

Also, Quincy's building code only requires sprinklers in commercial buildings and multi-level apartments and the Home Builders Association of Quincy doesn't want another requirement.

Koontz was president of HBAQ is 2016.

"We understand the value fire suppression brings to the homeowner, " he says. "Our position has been that these should be customer choices."

Fire officials say home sprinklers on average cost $1.35 to $2 a square foot. It costs more for commercial property.

"What the fire department is trying to do is educating and letting people know this is an option when you're building your home that can be added in," Dreyer said.

Sparrow spent close to $8,000 on his sprinklers, hoping they'll protect his family from the loss others have suffered.

"The people hanging on that wall (family) are the reason we got this and decided to spend a little extra money to buy this system," Sparrow said.

An NBC 5 Chicago investigation in 2013 found that some have installed sprinklers in their homes for $4,000 and spread out over a 30-year mortgage, it's not as expensive.

In 2013, the state fire marshal pushed to change Illinois' fire code and mandate sprinklers in all new homes statewide, but then he withdrew the proposal after a lot of opposition.

Quincy has already been in talks about updating to a 2015 building code which requires home fire sprinklers, but the city can amend that requirement out, according to QFD and Mayor Kyle Moore.

Quincy Fire Chief Joe Henning hopes the city will consider requiring fire sprinklers in newly constructed homes, but Moore doesn't think it's likely.

Moore said cost is a big concern and that a mandate could drive new homeowners out of the city, possibly to neighboring states.

Even supporters feel a local requirement is unlikely at this time, saying there would need to be more demand from customers first.

The Home Fire Sprinkler Coalition and National Fire Protection Association have more information on home sprinklers.



