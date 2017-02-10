Friday Sports Extra - February 10

Quincy High celebrates its 41-38 win over United Township which keeps its WB6 title hopes intact.

**High School Basketball, Boys**



(IHSA)

United Township: 38

Quincy High: 41

Garrett Gadeke: 15 pts

Jaeden Smith: 10 pts

Blue Devils: (17-4, 6-2) - can clinch at least share of WB6 title with wins over Galesburg and Moline (26th straight win at home)



Pittsfield: 41

Western: 26

Korbyn Personett: 18 pts



Macomb: 51

Central: 49

-- Final/OT

Carter Fayhee: 23 pts

Lane Marlow: 22 pts



West Hancock: 67

Southeastern: 27



JX Routt: 59

Brown County: 66

Jonah Favre: 21 pts



Payson: 65

Griggsville-Perry: 63

Travis Johnson: 21 pts

Max Stinebaker: 22 pts



JX ISD: 38

Pleasant Hill: 84

Russell Miller: 32 pts

Kaleb Root: 24 pts



Elmwood-Brimfield: 60

Rushville/Industry: 47

Austin Eskridge: 19 pts



Farmington: 85

West Prairie: 42



(IHSAA)

Fort Madison: 62

Fairfield: 48

Logan Rashid: 23 pts



Central Lee: 55

Winfield Mt. Union: 63

Jake Fraise: 20 pts



Holy Trinity: 52

Pekin (Packwood): 60

Bailey Merschman: 10 pts



(MSHSAA)

Moberly: 75

Hannibal: 53

Noah Zahn: 16 pts

Wyatt Waelder: 12 pts



South Shelby: 45

Clark County: 56

Chandler Bevans: 20 pts

Zeb Riney: 14 pts

Dylan Boling/Alec Patterson: 12 pts each



Palmyra: 43

Louisiana: 60

Derek Richards: 24 pts, including his 1,000th career point



Centralia: 35

Monroe City: 72

CE Talton: 17 pts

Logan Minter: 16 pts



Highland: 60

Mexico: 61

-- Final/OT

Matthew Scoggin: 22 pts



North Shelby: 36

Knox County: 58

Hayden Miller: 11 pts

Eagles: (19-4, 6-0)



Paris: 58

Scotland County: 64

Grant Campbell: 26 pts



Elsberry: 47

Mark Twain: 40

Bailey McMillen: 15 pts



Wellsville: 67

Bowling Green: 72





**High School Basketball, Girls**



(MSHSAA)

South Shelby: 44

9) Clark County: 69

Carissa Bevans: 16 pts

Lady Indians: (20-2, 6-0)



Centralia: 42

10) Monroe City: 63

Madi Hays: 20 pts

Jada Summers: 17 pts



Palmyra: 76

Louisiana: 21

Audrey Fohey: 19 pts

Lady Panthers: (16-7)



Highland: 55

Mexico: 53

Kaitlin Benson: 25 pts

Kennedy Flanagan: 18 pts



Paris: 28

7) Scotland County: 58

Calesse Bair: 21 pts

Chelsea Wood: 13 pts

Lady Tigers: clinch Lewis & Clark title



North Shelby: 13

Knox County: 44



Elsberry: 35

Mark Twain: 67

McKenzie Lathrom: 28 pts



Wellsville: 28

Bowling Green: 70



1) Clopton: 70

Wright City: 17

Jillian Lockard: 20 pts



*Brashear Tournament, Third Place*

Marion County: 37

Kirksville JV: 35



(IGHSAU)

Fort Madison: 44

Fairfield: 62