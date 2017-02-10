Friday Sports Extra - February 10

**High School Basketball, Boys**
(IHSA)
United Township: 38
Quincy High: 41
Garrett Gadeke: 15 pts
Jaeden Smith: 10 pts
Blue Devils: (17-4, 6-2) - can clinch at least share of WB6 title with wins over Galesburg and Moline (26th straight win at home)
Pittsfield: 41
Western: 26
Korbyn Personett: 18 pts
Macomb: 51
Central: 49
-- Final/OT
Carter Fayhee: 23 pts
Lane Marlow: 22 pts
West Hancock: 67
Southeastern: 27
JX Routt: 59
Brown County: 66
Jonah Favre: 21 pts
Payson: 65
Griggsville-Perry: 63
Travis Johnson: 21 pts
Max Stinebaker: 22 pts
JX ISD: 38
Pleasant Hill: 84
Russell Miller: 32 pts
Kaleb Root: 24 pts
Elmwood-Brimfield: 60
Rushville/Industry: 47
Austin Eskridge: 19 pts
Farmington: 85
West Prairie: 42
(IHSAA)
Fort Madison: 62
Fairfield: 48
Logan Rashid: 23 pts
Central Lee: 55
Winfield Mt. Union: 63
Jake Fraise: 20 pts
Holy Trinity: 52
Pekin (Packwood): 60
Bailey Merschman: 10 pts
(MSHSAA)
Moberly: 75
Hannibal: 53
Noah Zahn: 16 pts
Wyatt Waelder: 12 pts
South Shelby: 45
Clark County: 56
Chandler Bevans: 20 pts
Zeb Riney: 14 pts
Dylan Boling/Alec Patterson: 12 pts each
Palmyra: 43
Louisiana: 60
Derek Richards: 24 pts, including his 1,000th career point
Centralia: 35
Monroe City: 72
CE Talton: 17 pts
Logan Minter: 16 pts
Highland: 60
Mexico: 61
-- Final/OT
Matthew Scoggin: 22 pts
North Shelby: 36
Knox County: 58
Hayden Miller: 11 pts
Eagles: (19-4, 6-0)
Paris: 58
Scotland County: 64
Grant Campbell: 26 pts
Elsberry: 47
Mark Twain: 40
Bailey McMillen: 15 pts
Wellsville: 67
Bowling Green: 72
**High School Basketball, Girls**
(MSHSAA)
South Shelby: 44
9) Clark County: 69
Carissa Bevans: 16 pts
Lady Indians: (20-2, 6-0)
Centralia: 42
10) Monroe City: 63
Madi Hays: 20 pts
Jada Summers: 17 pts
Palmyra: 76
Louisiana: 21
Audrey Fohey: 19 pts
Lady Panthers: (16-7)
Highland: 55
Mexico: 53
Kaitlin Benson: 25 pts
Kennedy Flanagan: 18 pts
Paris: 28
7) Scotland County: 58
Calesse Bair: 21 pts
Chelsea Wood: 13 pts
Lady Tigers: clinch Lewis & Clark title
North Shelby: 13
Knox County: 44
Elsberry: 35
Mark Twain: 67
McKenzie Lathrom: 28 pts
Wellsville: 28
Bowling Green: 70
1) Clopton: 70
Wright City: 17
Jillian Lockard: 20 pts
*Brashear Tournament, Third Place*
Marion County: 37
Kirksville JV: 35
(IGHSAU)
Fort Madison: 44
Fairfield: 62
