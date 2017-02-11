Scotland County's Bair plans to seize opportunity at Graceland - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Scotland County's Bair plans to seize opportunity at Graceland

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Scotland County's Calesse Bair made her commitment to Graceland official Friday afternoon. Scotland County's Calesse Bair made her commitment to Graceland official Friday afternoon.

MEMPHIS, Mo. (WGEM) -- Scotland County's Calesse Bair may have committed a few weeks back but Friday afternoon the senior standout guard made her college basketball intentions official by signing on with Graceland University.

Bair says it's a challenge she can't wait to tackle.

"(I am) looking to hopefully make an impact as soon as I get there on the team," Bair said.

"I know the swing of things will be different but forming the relationship with my teammates will be big for me."

Bair will continue preparations both on and off the floor for the next level.

But for the immediate future she's hoping to lead the Lady Tigers to a successful finish to the season.

