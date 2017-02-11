Power in Purple to bring awareness to cancer

American Cancer Society's Relay for Life is asking you to wear purple this month to raise awareness and fight the disease.

The Power in Purple campaign in Marion and Adams County is asking community members to pledge and wear purple for an entire month in order to raise $1,000.

All the proceeds will help fund cancer research and treatments.

Andrew White who will be participating says he is doing it because he knows many people who have had or have cancer and wants to help.

"It's important for it to happen because tons of people have had their own experiences with cancer or they have family or closes friends that have had cancer and I think its a good way to raise money for the research and let people know what we are doing,” said Andrew White.

People will start wearing purple from February 15 to March 15.

If you would like to donate or join in CLICK HERE.