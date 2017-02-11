Two-vehicle rollover crash with injury in Pike County

The Pike County Sheriff's Department responded to a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on Interstate 72.

At 1:10 p.m., Sheriff Paul Petty said Brenda Carillo-Albarran, 30, of Kenosha, Wisconsin was traveling westbound in a 2006 Mazda.

Petty said Carillo-Albarran crossed the median and struck a 2014 Chevrolet Pick Up being driven by Joshua Lund, 31, of Bethel, Missouri in the eastbound lane.

After striking the vehicle, Petty said Carillo-Albarran continued to cross the eastbound lanes before coming to a rest at a fence.

Lund's vehicle rolled over on it's drivers side and came to rest on the south side of the Interstate.

Petty said Carillo-Albarran was taken to Illini Community Hospital by Pike County EMS and Lund refused treatment at the scene.

Carillo-Albarran was cited for improper lane usage.