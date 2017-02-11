Tom and Becky Invitational brings in big bucks for local businesses

The 24th annual Tom and Becky swim meet isn't only about the swimmers this weekend, local businesses are profiting from the thousands of people who are visiting Hannibal.

2,000 people. That's about how many people came to Hannibal for the three day Tom and Becky Swim Invitational.

"They come from, Missouri, Illinois area. Illinois probably as far as Bellevue, Illinois, Alton, Illinois, and then Jefferson City, Missouri, we have Springfield, Illinois...all around, a lot of Saint Louis Teams,” said Renee Bennett, swim meet director.

There are around 18 teams and 550 swimmers, all those people needing places to stay and food to eat

"Our hotels are filled and the restaurants are very busy,” said Bennett.

The swim meet is not only a big deal for swimmers, but also for the city of Hannibal it leaves a lasting impression on local business like hotels and restaurants.

Local hotel, Quality Inn and Suites in Hannibal says most of their rooms are all booked up through the weekend.

"Every single year its a really important time for us because we are always sold out and we currently are,” said Elizabeth Propst, Banquet and Office Manager for Quality Inn and Suites.

She says when the hotel is busy it also benefits the employees because they are able to get more hours.

"When we have big events like this that comes to Hannibal that gives them extra hours, it gives them extra income which in turn they can spend more money in the community,” said Propst.

The swim meet is held at the YMCA. The races continue Sunday at 8:15 am. and ends at 5 p.m.