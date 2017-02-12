Lions Club raises money for local veterans

Lions Club members, Great River Honor Flight, and Fishing for Freedom crew holding the check.

The Adams County Lions Club is giving back to the veterans this year.

The club presented the Great River Honor Flight and Fishing for Freedom with a check for $6,100.

The money was raised last year at their food stand during the Adams County Fair.

The club has raised more than $25,000 for local organizations in just five years.

"We get together at the end of the fair with all the community members and this year we said, 'let's do something for the vets.' So about five minutes later, this is what we had," Quincy Lions Club member Jeanette Schinderling said. "That's how it came about this year."

The first honor flight of the year is the Hannibal flight.

The date is set for Thursday April 6.