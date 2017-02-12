Comedy night raised money for the veterans - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio



Comedy night raised money for the veterans

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A night filled with fun and lots of laughs raised money for veterans in the community. 

Quincy University's comedy club had a comedy night at the Hawk's Hangout on the campus.

Proceeds from the event go to Great River Honor Flight.

For $10, people got to hear stand ups acts from Landon Meyers, Amber Klear, Brian McDowell, and Longhorn the Comedian. 

