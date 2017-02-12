Kahoka Police: Good Samaritan helps in arrest of suspect

Kahoka Police Department said a police officer was helped by a citizen in the arrest of a suspect after being assaulted Saturday.

Police Chief Bill Conger said a suspect assaulted officer Ryan Orr and tried to run away from the scene.

The citizen saw the incident and was able to catch the suspect and keep him from escaping until Officer Orr was able to handcuff the suspect.

The Police department in a press release wanted to thank the citizen and called this person a Good Samaritan for the assistance in the arrest.

Conger also thanks the citizens for their support and information on criminal activity in the City of Kahoka.

He said the information and cooperation helps make Kahoka a wonderful city to live in.