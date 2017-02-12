Autopsy on body found will be done in Iowa City Monday

Lee County Sheriff's Office said an autopsy will be completed Monday in Iowa City after finding a body in a Lee County Park this weekend.

Sheriff Stacy Weber said the autopsy will take place at 8 a.m.

After the examination, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation will disclose the name and cause of death.

Lee County Sheriff's Office said a body was found Saturday afternoon at Indian Path Park off U.S. Highway 61 in Wever, Iowa.

Sheriff Weber said the office received a call from a resident who said there was a body spotted in the park around 11 a.m.

After an investigation with Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, he said the body was recovered and placed in an ambulance.

State Patrol and the Lee County Medical Examiners Office assisted in the investigation.