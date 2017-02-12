World barrel racing champion teaches Tri-State clinic - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

World barrel racing champion teaches Tri-State clinic

Posted:
By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) -

A world champion barrel racer from Texas made a stop in the Tri-States to teach young and old riders.

Fallon Taylor showed off some of her skills at the Twisted W Arena in Palmyra.

It was all part of a barrel racing clinic on Sunday.

Taylor says she teaches about 20 lessons a year while she is competing on the pro tour.

Palmyra High School student Lauryn Wear organized the event and says it's great to learn from one of the best in the sport. 

"It's amazing," Wear said. "She is one of the best barrel racers, in my opinion. It means a lot to me for her and her crew to be here. It just amazes me."

Taylor is currently ranked 5th in the world rankings for barrel races. She will make her way to Dallas, Texas to compete at Cowboys Stadium next Sunday.

