Local youth center relying on community donations to stay open

A local youth center kicked-off it's fundraising campaign Sunday to keep it doors open.

For 27 years the La Grange Community Youth Center has been helping keep kids out of trouble.

"When we first opened up, there was a big problem with drugs, with teens and also under-aged drinking and that was the whole reason for opening it up," Director Betty Bronestine said. "If the center is not open to them, there is nothing to do. Idle hands get into trouble."

Bronestine said the building needs to be remodeled but the program doesn't receive government aid and they solely rely on donations from the community.

"We really need at least $20,000 a year is the goal, but the main thing is to keep the doors open," Bronestine said.

Just as important as need the funds to keep the doors open, is needing volunteers to help with things like the preschool at the youth center.

"We need volunteers," Bronestine said. "That's one thing we're different than a lot of places, we are all volunteers.

Canton resident Lindsey Lay has a 3-year-old daughter who goes to the preschool. She said it's a huge help to have a free service for her daughter to learn.

"She's learning a lot," Lay said. "She's learning her colors and how to cut paper and all that stuff. She just loves school."

Without it, the Lay's would have to pay more for preschool and they can't afford it.

"We'd probably have to take her to a preschool that you would have to pay a lot of money for," Lay said.

Now it's up to the community to keep a long standing tradition alive.

For more information you, the center is located at 405 W. Jefferson St. in La Grange, Mo. Or you can give them a call at 573-655-9880.